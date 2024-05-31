Recent Pittsburgh police recruit graduate fired after DUI charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A recent Pittsburgh police recruit graduate no longer works for the city after authorities said he was driving drunk with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

According to court paperwork, Robert Redman was pulled over in Franklin Park after an officer watching traffic at the intersection of Rochester Road and Ingomar Heights Road saw a sedan drive through a stop sign around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The officer said Redman had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. He also had trouble speaking and seemed confused, police said. Redman told the officer he was coming from the bar Barry's in McCandless after drinking seven to eight beers, the criminal complaint said.

Redman consented to multiple tests, and police said his breath sample came back with a 0.175% blood alcohol content, more than double Pennsylvania's legal limit of 0.08%.

During an interview, police said Redman admitted that he felt his ability to drive was affected by the alcohol he'd had.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed Redman was a graduate from Basic Recruit class 23-01 in March and no longer worked for the city.

"The Bureau was made aware of a summons arrest of a new officer who was in field training. The arrest was made outside of the city on May 25. The individual is no longer employed by the city," a statement read.

Redman was charged with driving under the influence, running a stop sign and for driving with a brake light that was out.