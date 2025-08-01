Girl injured in Perry North late-night shooting

A girl was injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the area of Watson Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a girl who had graze wounds to her legs and police say she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say officers at the scene were told that the suspected shooter might be inside a home nearby.

Officers were able to make contact with a woman inside the home, who came outside and was taken in for questioning, police said.

Police say officers did a sweep of the home to make sure to other victims or suspects were inside.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.