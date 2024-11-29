Pittsburgh Police officers help deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Pittsburgh Police deliver Thanksgiving meals to people in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police helped deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Thursday.

More than 5,000 meals were delivered in and around the city.

Officers worked with St. Mary's Orthodox Church to bring a Thanksgiving dinner to homes, senior communities, and shelters.

"This is something that goes on 365 days a year, there's lots of families in need," said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Assistant Chief of Operations Richard Ford. "This is an opportunity for the police to give back and ensure that we can give some of these families in need a great meal on Thanksgiving."

Police say the total number of meals served was 5,575.