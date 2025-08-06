Man dies after being shot by police officer along Murray Avenue in Greenfield

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh Police officer in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood.

Allegheny County Police said their officers were responding to a police shooting along Murray Avenue that happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. It's unclear what led up to the police shooting.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a police shooting that happened along Murray Avenue in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

No officers were injured during the shooting, the spokesperson said.

Allegheny County Police will be handling the investigation into the police shooting.