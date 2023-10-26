Pittsburgh Police officer honored for 30 years of service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Police officer who has been protecting our community for the past 30 years was honored with a proclamation ceremony at the City-County Building on Wednesday.

Officer Jerry Crawford survived the Stanton Heights shooting in 2009 and has been described as caring, humble, community-oriented, and resilient.

He also rarely misses a day of work.

For the past few years, he had been searching for a living kidney donor as battled kidney disease.

He found that person, a complete stranger, while working a detail at a local church.