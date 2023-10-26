Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police officer honored for 30 years of service

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police officer honored for 30 years of service
Pittsburgh Police officer honored for 30 years of service 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Police officer who has been protecting our community for the past 30 years was honored with a proclamation ceremony at the City-County Building on Wednesday.

Officer Jerry Crawford survived the Stanton Heights shooting in 2009 and has been described as caring, humble, community-oriented, and resilient.

He also rarely misses a day of work.

For the past few years, he had been searching for a living kidney donor as battled kidney disease.

He found that person, a complete stranger, while working a detail at a local church. 

First published on October 26, 2023 / 1:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.