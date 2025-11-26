Pittsburgh police officer charged with assault after alleged domestic incident in Dormont

Another Pittsburgh police officer is off the street. For the second time in just one week, a city officer has been arrested, charged, and placed on administrative leave after an alleged domestic assault in Dormont.

This arrest marks yet another blow for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Officer Adam Germeyer is facing assault charges and has been pulled off duty. It comes just days after another officer was arrested for DUI.

"This is ridiculous. It brings a shade on the police in general," said Beth Pittinger of the Citizens Police Review Board of Pittsburgh.

Dormont police were called to a home early Sunday morning for a domestic dispute involving Officer Germeyer and his wife.

"The community right now is wondering, 'Wait a minute, this is two incidents in a week, can we trust our police?'"

According to the complaint, Germeyer's wife and another woman told officers they came to the house after a night out to pick up the couple's children because the husband, "has not been the same lately."

Once inside the home, the wife's friend began putting one of the children in a car seat when "an argument ensued about custody of the children."

Germeyer allegedly began pushing the friend out of the house, forcing everyone outside.

The complaint says that when Germeyer's wife stepped between them, he allegedly pushed her, "causing her to fall and hit her chin," cutting it.

Investigators say Germeyer told them he believed the woman had been drinking and, "he was not going to let them put the children in the car."

"The bureau does have a policy, and we also have a provision in the Pittsburgh city code related to officer-involved domestic violence, so it's very serious," Pittinger added.

Pittinger told KDKA-TV that she's looking forward to the city's new administration and the bureau's new leadership next year, hoping it brings stronger standards and more transparent discipline.

"With the new administration, I think we can expect some rigidity in terms of this is how you're supposed to do your job, and if you don't, these are the consequences," Pittinger explained.

Germeyer is charged with simple assault. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.