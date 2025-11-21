Pittsburgh police sergeant charged with DUI again

A Pittsburgh police sergeant is facing DUI charges again after investigators said he was found in his car with a blood alcohol limit nearly four times the legal limit.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that command staff are aware of charges filed against a sergeant by Plum police and they're fully cooperating with the investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, a Plum police officer patrolling the area of Saltsburg Road shortly before midnight on Nov. 10 found a black Dodge Durango partially in the lane of travel. The officer reported finding Tariq Jamal-Francis inside, slumped over, asleep.

In the complaint, the officer wrote that Jamal-Francis, who smelled strongly of alcohol, believed that he was home and eventually admitted that he'd been drinking at the bar. Police said Jamal-Francis struggled to find his ID, and twice the officer had to catch him before he fell.

Back at the station, police asked Jamal-Francis to conduct a field sobriety test, but he said he wouldn't pass. A blood draw was conducted, and the results showed Jamal-Francis had a .305% blood alcohol content.

Jamal-Francis was charged with DUI in connection with another crash in Plum in 2021. Investigators in that case alleged that Jamal-Francis got behind the wheel drunk to drive his son to practice.

Public Safety said the sergeant has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of legal proceedings. The spokesperson declined further comment, citing the union contract.