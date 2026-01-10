Watch CBS News
Police use pepper spray to break up large fight outside Pittsburgh high school

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Police had to deploy pepper spray to break up a large fight outside Obama Academy in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood on Friday.

Police responded to the high school building around 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight. Arriving officers requested assistance after approximately 200 juveniles gathered outside after a sports game.

Officers observed a fight involving approximately 40 to 50 juveniles and used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

No injuries were reported.

