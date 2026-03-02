Amid war in Iran, Pittsburgh police monitoring all potential threats ahead of NFL draft

Pittsburgh is looking ahead to April's NFL draft and the new concerns the U.S. and Israel's war in Iran presents.

Cities and towns across the nation are on high alert, and Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando says the city has already shifted into gear. Its police intelligence unit is monitoring all potential threats, and though none have been identified, the city has beefed up the protection of synagogues, mosques and the Islamic Center in Oakland.

"We have increased patrols at our religious institutions around the city," Lando said. "We've asked people to be vigilant. If you see something that just doesn't feel right, something that looks suspicious, we ask you to please call 911 and let us investigate."

But beyond the immediate concerns, the city is also looking ahead to April's NFL draft. Coincidentally, NFL representatives will be in town all week to plan the logistics, meeting in Point State Park with police and paramedics over security and safety protocols. Lando says the city will be meeting with the league daily to determine how best to secure the sprawling open-air event, which will bring tens of thousands of visitors to Pittsburgh.

"I can guarantee you that this is going to be a topic at those meetings, making sure that we're doing everything possible to make this event a safe and successful one," Lando said. "I can tell you that absent any threats, we will have hundreds of police officers assigned to the footprint of the draft."

The city has a security plan and will be bringing in additional officers from the county and state. It's a plan and may evolve and change as world events unfold.

"As we have these meetings as the next few weeks go on, anything that we are tracking, we'll certainly respond to accordingly," Lando said.

The task is a huge one, but the city and the NFL will bring all of their resources to bear to provide the level of security to host the nation in a safe manner.