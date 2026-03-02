Muslim and Jewish communities in Pittsburgh on high alert amid ongoing conflict with Iran

The Muslim and Jewish communities in the Pittsburgh area have been closely watching the developments in Iran.

Video coming out of Iran on a third consecutive day of U.S. military airstrikes shows destruction and demolished buildings, raising feelings of apprehension among people in western Pennsylvania who have connections to the Middle East.

Christine Mohamed, the executive director of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said conflict can trickle over and lead to misplaced blame.

"American Muslims and Iranian Americans, they're not responsible for foreign governments, right?" Mohamed said. "They are part of our community. They are doctors, teachers, parents, they have their children going in schools here. So, we're woven into this beautiful city of Pittsburgh. And our concern is that there may be some backlash or even blame, and obviously, it's not their blame to carry."

She said they will be working to identify any issues involving Islamophobia and discrimination.

"Protecting and ensuring that our community is safe during this time is our top priority," Mohamed said.

Shawn Brokos, the director of community security at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, is also concerned.

"For us here in the Pittsburgh Jewish community, what's so compelling is that many people here have relatives, family, friends in Israel who now are in bunkers and bomb shelters," she said. "It's something that certainly hits home."

And like those of the Muslim faith, she worries about how it may impact people in western Pennsylvania.

"We see the potential here for possibly lone wolf attacks, or for individuals acting out of anger or hostility," Brokos said.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is prepared, as well. Chief Jason Lando said the minute things started developing in Iran, the bureau started tracking any possible threats.

"I can tell you right now we have no confirmed legit threats, but it's something that we meet on daily to talk about," he said.

For the time being, Pittsburgh police officers will be more visible.

"We have increased patrols at our religious institutions around the city. We've asked people to be vigilant. If you see something that just doesn't feel right, something that looks suspicious, we ask you to please call 911 and let us investigate," Lando said.