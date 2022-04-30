Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl who may be in the East End

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in the East End.

Khlaya Graham, 15, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday at her home on Dunseith Street, police said.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

She is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 128 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you've seen Graham, police are asking you to call them at 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.