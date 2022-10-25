Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old Antonio Toliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. 

Antonio Toliver, 13, was last seen Monday on the North Side wearing khaki pants, navy shorts, a black hoodie, and white shoes, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He is 5-foot-3 with a fade haircut. 

Anyone with information can call detectives at 412-323-7141.

