Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Carrick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. 

Police said Omari Howard was last seen in Carrick on March 6. He's known to spend time in Brentwood, Carrick, Mount Oliver and the South Side neighborhoods, police said. 

He's described as 5-foot-8, weighing 180 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a purple/black hoodie. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 2:23 PM

