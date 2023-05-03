Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 60-year-old man

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/2)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/2) 03:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 60-year-old man.

Jeffrey Farren was last seen at his home on Autumnwood Drive in the city's West End on April 27. He is described by police as 6-foot, 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. 

He has no working phone and is considered at risk, police added. 

"Please use caution if seen or located," police said in a release.

Anyone with information can call the police at 412-323-7141.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.