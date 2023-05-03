Pittsburgh police looking for missing 60-year-old man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 60-year-old man.

Jeffrey Farren was last seen at his home on Autumnwood Drive in the city's West End on April 27. He is described by police as 6-foot, 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He has no working phone and is considered at risk, police added.

"Please use caution if seen or located," police said in a release.

Anyone with information can call the police at 412-323-7141.