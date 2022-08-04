2 young women shot in Homewood; Pittsburgh police investigating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two young women were rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in Homewood.

Police converged on the neighborhood around 11:20 a.m. and set up a perimeter at Brushton Avenue and Stranahan Street.

Police activity in the Homewood neighborhood near Brushton Avenue and Stranahan Street. Working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/NK2KgeerL1 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 4, 2022

A caregiver for a neighbor told officers they heard at least four to six gunshots ring out, police said. One of the bullets hit a window in the neighbor's home, but no one was hit inside.

Both victims, ages 18 and 19, were taken to the hospital by City paramedics and Penn Hills EMS, investigators said. One of the young women has critical injuries and the other is in stable condition.

The caregiver told police the young women were shot in the back.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

KDKA's Chris Hoffman is on the scene and working to learn more.