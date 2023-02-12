Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 officers responded to the area of Allequippa Street and Kirkpatrick Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, after getting reports that a male had suffered a gunshot wound.
Responding officers found a man with wounds to the head and chest. The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital in stable condition, per police.
The shooting may have happened in the Hill District, according to the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
