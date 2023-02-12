Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 officers responded to the area of Allequippa Street and Kirkpatrick Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, after getting reports that a male had suffered a gunshot wound.

Responding officers found a man with wounds to the head and chest. The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital in stable condition, per police.

The shooting may have happened in the Hill District, according to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on February 12, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.