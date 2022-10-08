Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Friday that officers were called to the 4900 block of Penn Ave. around 7:15 p.m. for an armed robbery.

Two male actors entered the store and threatened employees with guns before stealing cash and cigarettes.



No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured. It is not clear if there are any suspects.