Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Friday that officers were called to the 4900 block of Penn Ave. around 7:15 p.m. for an armed robbery.
Officials said two men entered the store and threatened employees with guns before stealing cash and cigarettes.
No one was injured. It is not clear if there are any suspects.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.