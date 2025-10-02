Man arrested, accused of armed robbery at Hazelwood convenience store

Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man they say robbed a Hazelwood convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

Police said that officers were called to the Go Go's Market along 2nd Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of an armed robbery at the business.

When officers arrived, police said they located the suspect, later identified in court paperwork as James Tinsley, 36, less than one mile from the store.

Police said that officers chased Tinsley and took him into custody along Renova Street after he was tased. A revolver and around $200 in cash was found on Tinsley's person, according to police, who said Tinsley got rid of another gun during the chase, which officers recovered.

After Tinsley was taken into custody, police said they went back to the store on 2nd Avenue, where an employee said Tinsley pointed a gun at him and demanded cash, getting away with $239 in cash.

Police said Tinsley was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital to be cleared by hospital staff and then was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Tinsley is facing numerous charges including robbery, theft, and firearms charges.

Officers said the Hazelwood robbery was similar in nature to other robberies in the area and prior to Wednesday's incident, investigators were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Tinsley. It's unclear if he will be charged in connection with other area robberies.