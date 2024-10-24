Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto offers to take pay cut so that he can keep refereeing college basketball games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto has offered to take a pay cut after deciding he wanted to continue refereeing college basketball games.

Last week, Scirotto said he would resume refereeing games this season and was even ready to step down from his position as chief in order to do so.

Scirotto said he's offered to reduce his own salary to offset the salary of a deputy chief who would serve in Scirotto's absence while he's away refereeing games.

In a statement to KDKA, Scirotto said Mayor Ed Gainey took him up on the offer, saying "he thought it might help put the residents we serve at ease, while also compensating Assistant Chief Ragland in his new role."

The salary move will be reflected in the mayor's budget next month.

Union President Bob Swartzwelder criticized Scirotto's announcement last week, saying that refereeing will distract the chief from his duties.