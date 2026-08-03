Pittsburgh Pirates 2026 MLB trade deadline tracker

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is here, though the Pittsburgh Pirates still have a couple of hours to decide what they want to add to this season's roster. The deadline is at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.

Heading into the deadline, Pittsburgh is in the thick of the NL wild card race. The Pirates are 3 1/2 games back of Philadelphia, which holds the third and final wild card spot.

Pittsburgh has been linked to players, including numerous relief pitchers, as the team's front office works the phones to try to improve the roster.

The Pirates last made the playoffs in 2015, and there is pressure from fans to improve ahead of the deadline. Here's everything to know about the Pirates' 2026 MLB trade deadline moves.

Mason Miller linked to Pirates

Rumors have swirled about San Diego Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller's availability this deadline. Multiple MLB insiders have said the Pirates are among the suitors for the 27-year-old hard-throwing pitcher.

If Miller is available, the Pirates have the prospects to deal for Miller, a Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, native who graduated from Waynesburg University in southwestern Pennsylvania. However, the Padres are in contention for an NL wild card spot and ahead of the Pirates in the standings, making it unlikely that San Diego makes a trade involving Miller.

Who have the Pirates traded for so far?

Pirates acquire Camilo Doval

The Pirates traded for New York Yankees relief pitcher Camilo Doval for a pair of prospects on Aug. 1. The right-handed pitcher will provide experience for Pittsburgh, which continues to address its bullpen. Doval also has experience as a closer.

Ron Marinaccio traded to Pittsburgh

The Pirates traded for right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio from the San Diego Padres for future considerations on July 23. The team also designated relief pitcher Dennis Santana for assignment.

The 31-year-old Marinaccio has appeared in four games for the Pirates.

Pirates trade for outfielder

Pittsburgh acquired outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations on July 27.

Pirates 2025 trade deadline moves

Last season at the deadline, Pittsburgh traded closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees and pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals, among other moves.