Pirates announce Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced a Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway night will be happening next month.

The team shared a video on social media announcing the bobblehead night for their ace pitcher will be taking place on April 19 when the team hosts the Cleveland Guardians.

Paul Skenes is 1/1.



Good thing there are 20,000 of his bobblehead. pic.twitter.com/AOGAM7J82u — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 6, 2025

The first 20,000 fans at PNC Park on April 19 for the Pirates-Guardians game will receive one of the bobbleheads.

Earlier this year, the Pirates announced their lineup of special ticket events for the 2025 season, which include appreciation nights, a faith night, education days, youth nights, theme nights, and pup nights.

A full promotion schedule released by the team includes dollar hot dog games, firework nights, free t-shirt giveaways, and more.

The Pirates will also have bobblehead nights on July 19 when they host the Chicago White Sox and on September 6 when they host the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hasn't announced who will be featured on the other two bobbleheads yet.

The team's 2025 season will get underway on March 27 when they visit the Miami Marlins and the Pirates' home opener is on April 4 when the New York Yankees come to town.