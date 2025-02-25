Pirates announce 2025 special ticket events

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their lineup of special ticket events for the 2025 season.

By purchasing a special ticket affiliated with its corresponding event, fans will receive incentives such as special promotional items, access to pregame events, and more.

Appreciation Nights

The Pirates will host several appreciation nights throughout the season to celebrate and thank local educators, first responders, healthcare workers, and military members.

These special events include exclusive Pirates cobranded items, according to a news release from the team. The full slate of games for each appreciation night is below.

Healthcare Appreciation Series May 9-11 vs. Atlanta Braves

Military Appreciation Series: May 22-May 25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Educator Appreciation Day: May 25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

First Responder Appreciation Series Sept. 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs

Faith Night

Saturday, May 10 vs. Atlanta Braves

Fans can connect with Pirates players and coaches and learn about their faith and how it has inspired them on and off the field.

Education Days

Students can get into PNC Park early and view educational programming from the Carnegie Science Center.

Thursday, April 17 vs. Washington Nationals – 12:35 p.m.

Thursday, May 1 vs. Chicago Cubs – 12:35 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:35 p.m.

Youth Baseball and Softball

Youth baseball and softball days allow these young fans to participate in a pregame parade, and on Sundays, all kids can run the bases after the game.

Sunday, May 4 vs. San Diego Padres – 1:35 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Miami Marlins – 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 vs. New York Mets – 1:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 1:35 p.m.

Sunday, August 10 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:35 p.m.

Theme Nights

The Pirates have several theme nights in store across the 2025 season for fans of entertainment franchises, pickleball, professional wrestling, and more.

Star Wars: Sunday, May 4 vs. San Diego Padres – 1:35 p.m.

WWE: Saturday, May 10 vs. Atlanta Braves – 4:05 p.m.

Pickleball: Tuesday, June 3 vs. Houston Astros – 6:40 p.m.

DC Night: Sunday, June 22 vs. Texas Rangers – 1:35 p.m.

Peanuts: Saturday, July 26 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 6:40 p.m.

Sesame Street Night: Sunday, August 24 vs. Colorado Rockies – 1:35 p.m.

Additional theme nights will be announced by the team at later dates.

Pup Nights

The always-popular Pup Nights return this season. Pups and their owners can come to the ballpark on Tuesday nights throughout the season and enjoy a special ticket on the rooftop with other dogs and owners.

More information about special ticket events can be found here.