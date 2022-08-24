Watch CBS News
WATCH: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz sets Statcast record for hardest hit at 122.4 mph

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz now has the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015. 

The 6-foot-7 rookie from the Dominican Republic hit a ball at 122.4 mph during a game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Statcast says PNC Park is one of only four ballparks that would have kept the ball in the yard, CBS Sports reports.  

In the top of the sixth, the Pirates were trailing 7-0. 

