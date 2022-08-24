WATCH: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz sets Statcast record for hardest hit at 122.4 mph

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz now has the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015.

The 6-foot-7 rookie from the Dominican Republic hit a ball at 122.4 mph during a game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Oneil Cruz hit this 122.4 mph 🤯



That's the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era!!! pic.twitter.com/soAi7qKaCE — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 24, 2022

Statcast says PNC Park is one of only four ballparks that would have kept the ball in the yard, CBS Sports reports.

In the top of the sixth, the Pirates were trailing 7-0.