How did former Pittsburgh Pirates fare in MLB Home Run Derbies?

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz on Tuesday announced his intention to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Cruz, 26, will join Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. as the latest participants in the annual slugging contest.

How many other Pirates have participated in the Home Run Derby?

The Dominican-born Cruz will be the first Pirates player to participate in the Home Run Derby since Josh Bell in 2019. Six Pirates have previously participated in the event.

Bobby Bonilla, 1990, zero total home runs

Barry Bonds, 1992, two total home runs

Jason Bay, 2005, zero total home runs

Andrew McCutchen, 2012, four total home runs

Pedro Alvarez, 2013, six total home runs

Josh Bell, 2019, 18 total home runs

Cruz has an opportunity to make history and become the first Pirates player to advance beyond the first round.

Cruz's powerful swing

Cruz has earned a reputation as a hard-hitting slugger; his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25 is currently the hardest-hit ball since Statcast began tracking data in 2015 (122.9 mph). He also had the previous hardest-hit ball, a 122.4 mph single on Aug. 24, 2022.

Cruz's longest home run of his career is a 472-foot blast he hit on July 27, 2024.

This year, Cruz blasted a ball an estimated 463 feet, and against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, he smashed another long ball estimated at 458 feet.

Cruz has hit six of the 10 baseballs that have reached at least 118 mph in exit velocity this season. Since his debut season in 2022, Cruz has hit 11 of the 19 hardest-hit balls.

Six of Cruz's 55 career home runs have landed in the Allegheny River.

When is the Home Run Derby?

The 2025 Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 14, at 8 p.m. The All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Atlanta's Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15.