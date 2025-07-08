Pirates' Oneil Cruz to participate in 2025 Home Run Derby

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz has been named as a participant in the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Cruz, 26, will join Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. as the latest participants in the annual contest.

Cruz will be the first Pirates player to participate in the Home Run Derby since Josh Bell in 2019.

Through 80 games this season, Cruz has a .203 average, 47 runs, 15 homers and 35 RBI. Cruz has earned a reputation as a hard-hitting slugger; his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25 is currently the hardest-hit ball since Statcast began tracking data in 2015 (122.9 mph).

Cruz also had the previous hardest-hit ball, a 122.4 mph single on Aug. 24, 2022.

Six of Cruz's 55 career home runs have landed in the Allegheny River.

Skenes also representing Pirates in All-Star Game

Oneil Cruz won't be the only Pirates player in Atlanta during the All-Star festivities.

Ace pitcher Paul Skenes has been named to the National League All-Star team for the second consecutive season. Skenes is also the first Pirates player to be selected for the All-Star Game in each of his first two Major League seasons.

The 2025 Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 14, at 8 p.m. The All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15.