Angels rally past Pirates 5-4 to earn first series victory since early April

Jo Adell hit his fifth homer of the season and added an RBI single and the Los Angeles Angels slipped by the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Wednesday.

Brandon Drury doubled twice, including a shot to the wall in left during a three-run outburst in the sixth by Los Angeles, before leaving with left hamstring tightness. Drury will be evaluated when the Angels return home on Thursday.

Zach Neto added two hits for Los Angeles. Kevin Pillar, a day removed from six RBIs in a shutout win, had a hit and scored a run for Los Angeles. Adam Cimber (3-0) worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Carlos Estévez worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

"That's what I've been talking about all year, trying to string some stuff together and see what happens and we did (in the sixth)," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "Nobody went up there trying to do more than the situation indicated that needed to be done. Now we are still trying to look for that word 'sustain' and get consistent."

Oneil Cruz had two hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the fifth for Pittsburgh. The towering shortstop is hitting .340 (16 for 47) over his past 13 games as he tries to emerge from an early season funk a year removed from surgery to repair a broken left ankle.

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a three RBI double in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels during inter-league play at PNC Park on May 8, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

"He's a talented kid and I think we're seeing that over the last 5, 6, 7 days," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

Connor Joe also had two hits for the Pirates, who didn't produce a baserunner against four Los Angeles relievers.

"We actually got two big hits (in the fifth), because Connor got the second hit but we have to be better than that," manager Derek Shelton said. "We have to create more opportunities."

Luis Ortiz (2-2) failed to protect a two-run lead when he came on for Martín Pérez with two on and no outs in the fifth. Ortiz allowed a sharp run-scoring single up the middle by Logan O'Hoppe and Drury followed with a long double to the wall that tied it. Willie Calhoun's sacrifice fly put the Angels in front.

The Pirates have lost two straight and are just 3-3 so far during a nine-game homestand that included series against Colorado and Los Angeles, both of whom are at or near last place in their respective divisions.

Pirates call up Paul Skenes

After the game, the Pirates called up pitcher and top prospect Paul Skenes.

The Pirates posted a video to the social media platform X announcing Skenes' debut on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. He's coming to Pittsburgh after dominating during his time with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Trainer's room

Angels: Drury said he's been dealing with some tightness in the leg recently and felt a tweak when he legged out an early bloop double. Washington said it's too soon to say whether Drury would be a candidate to head to the injured list.

Pirates: C Jason Delay (torn meniscus in his right knee) caught a bullpen on Wednesday and has been cleared to play catch up to 120 feet. ... LHP Marco Gonzalez (left elbow) remains shut down but does not need another Tommy John surgery according to Pittsburgh director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk.

Up next

Angels: Return home Thursday to start a four-game series against Kansas City.

Pirates: Continue a nine-game homestand on Friday when the Chicago Cubs visit PNC Park.