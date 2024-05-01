Pirates top pitching prospect Paul Skenes posts six shutout innings, continues hot start

INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) - The Pirates' first-overall pick continues to absolutely dazzle at the AAA level with the Indianapolis Indians.

On Tuesday night, Paul Skenes showed another dominant performance as the Indians took on the Buffalo Bisons at Victory Field, posting six shutout innings and striking out seven batters along the way.

This marked the fifth time this season a start by the 21-year-old right-handed pitcher where he did not allow a run.

Tuesday, however, was different, as Skene's workload continues to gradually increase, with him throwing a professional-high 75 pitches and 53 of those pitches went for strikes.

"I felt really good out there - very good," Skenes said in an interview with reporters after the game. "They put some balls in play, especially early in the first few pitches of at-bats, but I'm happy with the way I threw."

Skenes now has an ERA of 0.39 in 11 starts with 41 strikeouts, across 356 total pitches thrown at the minor league level.

He has also thrown pitches of 100mph or more 89 times this season, hitting 101 and 100.9mph against Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Even with the chatter of getting the call to Pittsburgh to debut in the MLB, Skenes told MLB.com that he's not looking ahead.

"I don't see or hear any of it," he said. "The only thing that matters is what I'm doing right now. The call will come when it comes."

The Pirates currently find themselves stuck in a rut, losing three straight and six of their last seven. They'll look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Oakland As today at 3:37 p.m.