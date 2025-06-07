Pittsburgh Pirates unveil 2025 Hall of Fame inductees

The Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday announced that three new players will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this season.

Kiki Cuyler, Vernon Law and Al Oliver will join the inaugural class of 19 members who were inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022, along with the four inductees from 2023 and three from 2024, according to a news release from the team.

"The 2025 class of inductees all have made significant historical contributions to the organization and are very deserving of this prestigious recognition," said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. "Kiki was the hero of the 1925 World Series championship for the Pirates. Vernon was the club's first Cy Young Award winner and a member of our world champion 1960 team. Al was a key contributor on our 1971 World Series-winning team and a part of Major League Baseball's first all-minority starting lineup in September of that season. Their induction into the Pirates Hall of Fame will ensure that their legacy and contributions to the Pirates will live on for generations to come."

Cuyler played the first seven years of his 18-year MLB career with the Pirates from 1921 to 1927. He led the National League in games (153), runs (144), and triples (26) in 1925 while also delivering the game-winning hit in game seven of the 1925 World Series.

Law spent his entire 16-year career with the Pirates from 1950-51 and 1954-1967, earning the distinction of becoming the first Pirates pitcher to win the Cy Young Award, doing so in 1960, while also helping the Pirates win the World Series that year.

Oliver earned a .296 batting average, a .335 on-base percentage, 135 home runs, and 717 RBI in his 10 seasons with the Pirates from 1968 to 1977. He was a three-time All-Star (1972, 1975, 1976) and a member of the 1971 World Series-winning Pirates team.

The 2025 class will be honored as part of a special pre-game ceremony on the field before the game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Aug. 22, following the official induction on Thursday, Aug. 21.