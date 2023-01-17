Pirates great Frank Thomas dies at 93

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates great Frank Thomas died at age 93, the club announced on Monday.

The lifelong Pittsburgher spent his first eight major league seasons with the Pirates and was a member of the Pirates Alumni Association for over 30 years.

"Frank was proud to call the city of Pittsburgh home not only as a member of the Pirates but also as a person who spent his entire life here," said Pirates President Travis Williams in a press release. "He was also a proud family man who was always involved with our alumni association events."

During his time with the Pirates, Thomas was a three-time National League All-Star. He led the club in home runs five times and in RBI four times.

He leaves behind seven children: Joanne Harrison, Patty Cain, Frankie Thomas, Peter Thomas, Maryanne Pacconi, Paul Thomas, and Mark Thomas.