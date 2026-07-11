Pirates MLB draft tracker for Pittsburgh's 2026 picks

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a chance to boost their already highly-regarded farm system during the 2026 MLB draft.

The two-day event in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is part of the All-Star Game festivities. The draft starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. with the first round, followed by Rounds 2-4. Rounds 5-20 are on Sunday.

The Pirates have the No. 5 overall selection, continuing their streak of drafting in the Top 10 for the seventh consecutive season. Pittsburgh has fared well recently in the first round, selecting National League Cy Young Award-winner Paul Skenes in 2023, budding star Konnor Griffin in 2024 and highly-touted pitching prospect Seth Hernandez in 2025.

Pittsburgh has five picks in the Top 110, including four selections in the Top 80. Track the Pirates' 2026 MLB draft selections below.

Who have the Pirates drafted so far?

Pittsburgh has not yet made its first selection. The team is slated to pick fifth overall in the first round on Saturday.

Pirates' remaining 2026 MLB draft picks

Round 1: 5th overall

Round 2: 44th overall

Round 2: 51st overall

Round 3: 80th overall

Round 4: 108th overall

Round 5: 140th overall

Round 6: 169th overall

Round 7: 198th overall

Round 8: 228th overall

Round 9: 258th overall

Round 10: 288th overall

Round 11: 318th overall

Round 12: 348th overall

Round 13: 378th overall

Round 14: 408th overall

Round 15: 438th overall

Round 16: 468th overall

Round 17: 498th overall

Round 18: 528th overall

Round 19: 558th overall

Round 20: 588th overall

The Pirates did have a Competitive Balance Round A pick (34th overall), but it was used as a trade chip to acquire infielder Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed reliever Brandon Eisert from the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

What is the Pirates' bonus pool spending?

The Pirates have more than $16,000,000 in bonus pool spending. Bonus pool spending is money that can be used to sign players drafted in the first 10 rounds.

Pirates 2025 draft picks

Pittsburgh made 21 picks during the 2025 draft. The team picked the right-handed Hernandez with the sixth overall selection, followed by pitcher Angel Cervantes, third baseman Murf Gray and catcher Easton Carmichael with its next three selections. Other picks included shortstop Gustavo Melendez and first baseman Jared Jones.