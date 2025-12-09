Pittsburgh Pirates land No. 5 pick in 2026 MLB Draft Lottery

The Pittsburgh Pirates landed the No. 5 overall pick during Tuesday's 2026 MLB Draft Lottery.

The Pirates came into the lottery with the third-best odds at getting the No. 1 pick at 16.81%, but landed in the fifth spot. They went from the third slot to the No. 5 pick. The Pirates will have a pick in the top 10 for the seventh consecutive year.

Pittsburgh finished last season 71-91, the fifth-worst record in the league.

The Chicago White Sox won the draft lottery. The team entered the lottery with the best odds at 27.73% to land the No. 1 pick after finishing the season 60-102.

The draft order was previously set by the reverse order of the previous year's standings, but now the first six picks are determined through the lottery. The next 12 selections, all non-postseason teams, are determined in reverse order of the standings, followed by the 12 postseason teams picking in order of finish.

The Rockies, Nationals and Angels were ineligible to get top-10 picks due to league rules.

MLB draft lottery results

Chicago White Sox Tampa Bay Rays Minnesota Twins San Francisco Giants Pittsburgh Pirates Kansas City Royals Baltimore Orioles Athletics Atlanta Braves Colorado Rockies Washington Nationals Los Angeles Angels St. Louis Cardinals Miami Marlins Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Houston Astros Cincinnati Reds

When is the MLB draft?

The 2026 MLB Draft will be held in Philadelphia from July 11-12 as part of MLB's All-Star Week festivities.