Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana seen taking swing at fan from bullpen during game vs. Tigers

Mike Darnay
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana was seen taking a swing at a fan while he was in the bullpen during Thursday night's game against the Detroit Tigers. 

The incident took place during the second game of a doubleheader between the Pirates and the Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday.

Santana, who is in his second season with the Pirates, was seen on video approaching a fan and jumping up to take a swing at him. 

Santana was ushered away from the fan and into the clubhouse by teammates following the incident. 

According to The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen, the Tigers said the fan involved in the incident was ejected from the game.

"You guys know me," Santana said following the game, through a translator. "I'm a calm demeanor type of person. I've never had any issues for any of the teams that I've played for. I guess the guy crossed the line a few times."

Santana said he didn't want to get into the details of what was said by the fan.

It's unclear if Santana will face any sort of discipline from the Pirates or from Major League Baseball over the incident. 

