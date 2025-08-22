Bubba Chandler, Pirates' top pitching prospect, shines in debut against Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler shined in his Major League Baseball debut on Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

The 22-year-old pitcher made his debut in the top of the sixth inning of the game at PNC Park. He replaced starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who allowed one hit and struck out six over five innings.

After allowing a lead-off double to Orlando Arcia, Chandler struck out Ryan Ritter, induced a groundout from Tyler Freeman and struck out Mickey Moniak. Both of Chandler's strikeouts in the sixth inning showcased Chandler's four-seam fastball.

Chandler returned for the seventh and eighth innings, allowing no hits and striking out one. The Pirates then sent Chandler out to finish the game and secure the four-inning save. The Pirates won 9-0.

Over four innings, Chandler struck out three, allowed two hits and had one hit by pitch. He threw 40 pitches.

According to the team, Chanlder is the first Pirate to earn a save in his MLB debut since saves became an official stat in 1969.

Who is Bubba Chandler?

Chandler was selected by the Pirates in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 7 overall prospect. He is baseball's top pitching prospect.

The No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, is Konnor Griffin, who the Pirates selected No. 9 overall in the 2024 draft.

Chandler, a right-handed flamethrower, tallied a 5-6 record with a 4.05 ERA in 24 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this year. He struck out 121 batters in 100 innings.

Chandler is reportedly expected to be utilized as a long reliever for the remainder of the Pirates' season, though a start or two can't be ruled out.