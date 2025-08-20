Pirates recalling top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler, reports say

The Pittsburgh Pirates will recall top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler later this week, reports say.

Chandler, 22, was selected by the Pirates in the third round, 72nd overall, in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 7 overall prospect, with reports saying he will be called up before the team's game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. He is expected to be utilized as a long reliever for the remainder of the season, while a start or two can't entirely be ruled out.

The right-handed hurler has tallied a 5-6 record with a 4.05 ERA in 24 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this year, striking out 121 batters in 100 innings.

Scouts have praised Chandler's elite fastball, which averaged 96.7 mph in 2024, according to Synergy. Chandler's pitching arsenal also features an upper-80s slider and changeup.

The long-term outlook for the Pirates' starting rotation figures to feature a combination of superstar Paul Skenes, 23, Jared Jones, 24, and Chandler.