Pirates unveil plans final bobblehead night giveaway of the season

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 25, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 25, 2025 17:22

The Pittsburgh Pirates have unveiled plans for the team's final bobblehead night of the season.

The team announced that the final bobblehead night of the season in September will feature outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

Pirates' bobbleheads are a hot commodity as fans have lined up hours before gates opened for the first two giveaways of the season that featured star pitcher Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh's own Mac Miller. 

The final bobblehead night of the season will be September 6 when the Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team says the first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive the bobblehead, which features Reynolds wearing a shirt with the sleeves cut off. 

"One thing's for sure, he likes sleeveless shirts… even on his bobbleheads," the team said in a video announcing the plans for the giveaway. 

Tickets for the game are available online. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at PNC Park. 

Mike Darnay

