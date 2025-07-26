Pirates unveil plans final bobblehead night giveaway of the season

The Pittsburgh Pirates have unveiled plans for the team's final bobblehead night of the season.

The team announced that the final bobblehead night of the season in September will feature outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

Pirates' bobbleheads are a hot commodity as fans have lined up hours before gates opened for the first two giveaways of the season that featured star pitcher Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh's own Mac Miller.

The final bobblehead night of the season will be September 6 when the Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team says the first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive the bobblehead, which features Reynolds wearing a shirt with the sleeves cut off.

Bryan Reynolds can be hard to read.



But one thing’s for sure, he likes sleeveless shirts… even on his bobbleheads. pic.twitter.com/WjWXmw9Mdb — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 25, 2025

"One thing's for sure, he likes sleeveless shirts… even on his bobbleheads," the team said in a video announcing the plans for the giveaway.

Tickets for the game are available online. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at PNC Park.