Pittsburgh Pirates hosting annual blood drive. Here's what you get for donating.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you want to hit a home run for the medical community this week, consider donating blood at PNC Park.

For the past 28 years, the Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drive has been a cornerstone event in the city, helping ensure Pittsburgh-area hospitals have a steady and safe blood supply.

Maya Santana, the communications manager for Vitalant, said every donation goes a long way.

"One whole blood donation has the potential to save or improve three lives," Santana said. "And people who donate platelets or plasma, that is crucial for people who are experiencing trauma injuries or people who are experiencing cancer. So, it is all of the components of blood donation, red blood cells, platelets and plasma all go to this life-saving effort."

This event is open to people who are at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have good overall health. If you decide to jump in and give at this three-day-long event, all donors will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to any Pirates mid-week home game (Tuesday through Thursday) during the 2024 season.

But despite the incentive of free Pirates tickets, everyone KDKA-TV spoke with on Tuesday said they were donating because it was the right thing to do.

"It saves three people's lives," said Linda Centrone, a Pirates employee who has donated for several years.

"I like to help others," Nix of Saxonburg said. "I like to imagine that if I ever needed blood that others would help and donate it for me. So, I would like to do the same for them."

"I have O positive blood," Patty Kyle of McDonald said. "I feel that is a good blood to give because a lot of people can use it. And it helps people. You never know when you are going to need it."

This event runs at PNC Park through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in PNC Park's Press Conference Room at 684 West General Robinson St. There is free parking in the Red Lot 5A for all donors. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

For more information on this event or to make an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL (84825).