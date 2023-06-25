Pittsburgh Pirates acquire pitcher Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday acquired pitcher Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations, the team announced via a news release.

Jackson, 27, has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, and infielder Mark Mathias has been designated for assignment to make room for Jackson on the 40-man roster.

Jackson has appeared in seven games with the Dodgers this season, going 0-0 with two saves, a 6.62 ERA, and 16 strikeouts before he was designated for assignment on June 20, the release added.

Jackson was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Utah.