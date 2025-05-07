Pittsburgh-area pet owners begin learning whether they were victims of funeral home cremains case

People begin to learn their pets were part of Pittsburgh funeral home case

People begin to learn their pets were part of Pittsburgh funeral home case

People begin to learn their pets were part of Pittsburgh funeral home case

Grieving pet parents tied up in the criminal case against Pittsburgh funeral director Patrick Vereb are starting to get answers.

Vereb was charged last month with multiple felony counts after prosecutors said he threw out the bodies of thousands of pets and gave owners the ashes of other animals.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General began sending letters and emails to alleged victims, letting them know if records show their pets were involved. Meanwhile, some people said they're still trying to get a hold of Vereb to get back either their pets' bodies or remains.

Answers leave pet owners with more questions

Kristin Lakin has a tiny plastic bag that should contain what remains of her Yorkie Logano, but she's not sure.

"Logano was dropped off on Tuesday morning and then the news broke on Thursday and that's when everything went silent," she said.

Lakin's one of many alleged victims forced to try to communicate with Vereb, the accused owner of Eternity Pet Memorial, and still pay him.

"Seeing people were not being charged on the last day to come pick up their pets after I was just charged $300 the day before and I don't know if I truly got my dog is gutwrenching," she said.

Another pet parent, Rosemary Sabol, woke up to her confirmation email.

"I got my confirmation email that my Ringo, my baby, was part of this, and to be honest, it's been a really hard day," she said.

The attorney general's office told Sabol her dog Ringo did not get cremated, even though she paid for the service and got remains.

"The attorney general, as part of proof, I would think, would want to be testing these ashes. Because ours looks like play sand," Sabol said.

Text message shows Vereb placing blame on investigators

On Tuesday, text messages from a cell phone belonging to Vereb and another pet parent show Vereb placing blame on investigators.

"The AG office is instantly sending out the same form letter to everyone. They are inciting this riot to make it more sensational so someone can get more fame with a nationwide outcome," the text read.

KDKA-TV reached out to Vereb's defense attorney, asking if that's his client's stance on the case. The employee who answered the phone said attorney Louis Emmi does not comment on active cases, but she would take note of the information.

"I hope he has the right conscience and is trying to make things right with people. Do I think he's accepting full responsibility? Absolutely not," said Lakin.