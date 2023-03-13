Pittsburgh Penguins warm-up jerseys inspired by city's first women's hockey team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated Women's History Month by wearing special warm-up jerseys inspired by the city's first women's hockey team.
The Pennies were the city's first women's team -- founded in 1972.
The team wore the special warm-up jerseys ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.
The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation's girls youth hockey programs.
