Pittsburgh Penguins warm-up jerseys inspired by city's first women's hockey team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated Women's History Month by wearing special warm-up jerseys inspired by the city's first women's hockey team.

The Pennies were the city's first women's team -- founded in 1972.

These Pittsburgh Pennies-inspired warmup jerseys are lookin' fresh 💯



This auction supports the @pensfoundation girls youth hockey initiatives and programming.



The team wore the special warm-up jerseys ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.

The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation's girls youth hockey programs.