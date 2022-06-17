Penguins name Teena Murray senior vice president of integrated performance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins named Teena Murray the senior vice president of integrated performance Friday.

Murray has spent the past four seasons with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA, serving as the team's vice president of health and performance. The Penguins said she has over 25 years of experience working with professional and collegiate teams.

She also won two IIHF World Championship gold medals, as well as a silver medal at the 2010 Olympic Games with Team USA, where she served as the director of performance for the U.S. women's national and Olympic hockey teams from 2006-10.

It's another leadership move the Penguins have made this week. The Penguins recently named Kevin Acklin president of business operations, Chris Pryor assisting general manager and Andy Saucier hockey operations analyst/pro personnel.