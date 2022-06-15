Penguins name Kevin Acklin president of business operations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins have named Kevin Acklin president of business operations.

In his new role, the team said Acklin will report to Fenway Sports Group to manage the day-to-day business operations like strategic planning, corporate partnerships, marketing and community outreach.

"I am deeply humbled and honored that our Fenway ownership group is putting their trust in me, and I will forever be indebted to David Morehouse for hiring me and teaching me how to best lead this organization," Acklin said in a news release.

After joining the organization in 2018, Acklin has spent the past two seasons as the team's chief operating officer and general counsel. The Penguins said he'll continue to spearhead the development of the Lower Hill District and former Civic Arena site.

Congratulations to our newly appointed President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin!



Full details: https://t.co/fjGNP16p5m pic.twitter.com/pJXMjDC5ci — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 15, 2022

"I love the Penguins, our loyal fans, and our great City of Pittsburgh, and will work hard every day to continue to bring this city the type of championship-caliber hockey team it deserves," Acklin said.

Fenway Sports Group bought the Penguins last year. The team said Brian Burke will continue in his role as president of hockey operations, reporting directly to FSG.

The move comes a day after the Penguins promoted Chris Pryor to assistant general manager and named Andy Saucier hockey operations analyst/pro personnel.