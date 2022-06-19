Pittsburgh Penguins: Rickard Rakell becomes a father right before the holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently enjoying their off-season, and for one player, his family just got a little bigger.

Winger Rickard Rakell and his wife Emmeli welcomed a baby girl to the world just yesterday.

Congrats to the Rakell family! 👨‍👩‍👧 pic.twitter.com/6kip1lPrxW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 19, 2022

Rakell was traded to the Penguins at the 2022 trade deadline. After coming over from the Anaheim Ducks, the 29-year-old played in 19 games for the black-and-gold, scoring four goals and adding nine assists for 13 points.