Pittsburgh Penguins: Rickard Rakell becomes a father right before the holiday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently enjoying their off-season, and for one player, his family just got a little bigger.
Winger Rickard Rakell and his wife Emmeli welcomed a baby girl to the world just yesterday.
Rakell was traded to the Penguins at the 2022 trade deadline. After coming over from the Anaheim Ducks, the 29-year-old played in 19 games for the black-and-gold, scoring four goals and adding nine assists for 13 points.
