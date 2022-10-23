Pittsburgh Penguins recall two, place Blueger on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, the team announced via a press release Sunday afternoon.

Centerman Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, the team said.

Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS where he has recorded one assist through four games. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has played in 278 career NHL games from 2016-22 and registered 46 goals, 45 assists, and 91 points with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, and Buffalo Sabres.

Poulin, the 21-year-old rookie, is looking to make his NHL debut on the Penguins' Western Conference road trip. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound forward has appeared in four games for the WBS Penguins this season, recording one goal. Last year, Poulin completed his first professional season with WBS, skating in 72 contests and recording 37 points.