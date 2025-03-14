Watch CBS News
Penguins

Penguins sign prospect Avery Hayes to entry-level contract

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 13, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 13, 2025 16:39

The Penguins have signed Avery Hayes to a two-year entry-level contract. 

Hayes, 22, played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League before signing an AHL contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

So far this year, Hayes is fifth-leading scorer for the Pens' AHL affiliate with 17 goals and 18 assists through 44 games. 

In total, Hayes has recorded 23 goals, 21 assists, and 44 points in 73 games.

During his four seasons in the OHL, Hayes scored 106 goals and 97 assists in 237 games.

Hayes, a Michigan native, also represented Team USA in the 2019 Under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he posted one goal and one assist in four games. 

 The two-year entry-level contract will begin for the 2025-26 season. 





