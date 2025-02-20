Tributes pouring in from Pittsburgh community following death of Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange

Tributes and memories of the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange are pouring following the news of his death at the age of 76.

Lange died on Wednesday and within minutes of the news breaking of his death, tributes and memories were being shared across social media.

"Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster."

The Penguins released a statement saying that Lange's "voice is synonymous with the biggest calls in franchise history, including all five Stanley Cup championships and his unique one-liners and knack for anticipating game-changing plays set him apart from other announcers."

The Penguins organization joins the family, friends and fans of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange as we mourn his passing and remember his remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/UzQ2KREeWQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2025

"Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey seem even more magical with just his voice. Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by the players and coaches and beloved by the fans. Because of him, Hockey Nights in Pittsburgh had the entire city 'smilin' like a butcher's dog."

"Mike was a Penguins legend."

The team released a statement on behalf of Mario Lemieux saying in part that "Mike was a Penguins legend and one of the most important figures in franchise history." Lemieux said it was his honor for Lange to call nearly every goal in his playing career.

From one Hall of Famer to another. pic.twitter.com/ZcmbvgiEPI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2025

"Mike was one-of-a-kind broadcaster, a tremendous ambassador for the city of Pittsburgh, and most importantly, a great friend. He will be missed."

Sidney Crosby taking the news of Lange's death "pretty hard"

The Athletic's Josh Yohe says he spoke to Crosby late Wednesday night and reported that Crosby is taking the news of Lange's death "pretty hard."

I talked with Sidney Crosby late tonight and he’s taking the news of Mike Lange’s passing pretty hard, as is everyone who knew him. Mike had a special relationship with Mario, Jagr, Sid and Geno. They are the five biggest stars in franchise history, after all. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) February 20, 2025

"Mike had a special relationship with Mario, Jagr, Sid and Geno," Yohe said. They are the five biggest stars in franchise history, after all."

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement by Sidney Crosby Thursday on X about how Mike Lange was encouraging to him.

A forever friend to the captain. pic.twitter.com/5MQaiybi5f — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2025

"A legend. An icon."

KDKA-TV Sports Director Bob Pompeani said "For so many years, Mike Lange WAS Penguins hockey."

This is so sad to hear. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 For so many years, Mike Lange WAS Penguins hockey.



He engaged fans with his passion and iconic sayings that brought people to the game, before the Stanley Cup success.



A legend. An icon. He will be sorely missed https://t.co/WPjnDYxI1n — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 20, 2025

"He engaged fans with his passion and iconic sayings that brought people to the game, before the Stanley Cup success, Pompeani said."

"Difficult to process right now."

Pittsburgh Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown said his friendship with Lange was "marrow deep."

Difficult to process right now. His friendship was marrow deep. Will miss him beyond words, but taking comfort in knowing his suffering is over. I love you, Mike Lange. Rest In Peace, Michael Michael. Will see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/C4mSrOvb0B — Greg Brown (@gbrowniepoints) February 20, 2025

"Will miss him beyond words, but taking comfort in knowing his suffering is over," Brown said. "I love you, Mike Lange. Rest In Peace, Michael Michael. Will see you on the other side."

"RIP Hall of Famer"

Former Penguins player and Lange's radio broadcast partner Phil Bourque said "We lost one of the kindest, most loyal and loving humans I've ever met."

We lost one of the kindest, most loyal and loving humans I’ve ever met.”Mikey” Lange’s voice and passion with stay with us forever! RIP Hall of Famer. Smilin and Wuv Ya! pic.twitter.com/lnJ3uZKiWO — Phil Bourque (@pbourque29) February 20, 2025

"Mikey Lange's voice and passion will stay with us forever," Bourque said.

"So sad to hear this, Pittsburgh royalty."

Swissvale native and TV star Billy Gardell shared Phil Bourque's social media post, adding that "I hope Mike is hanging with Bob Prince."

So sad to hear this, Pittsburgh royalty. I hope Mike is hanging with Bob prince. RIP 💔😔 https://t.co/Rju5SH7EEi — Billy Gardell (@BillyGardell) February 20, 2025

"Lost a legend today."

Former Penguins player and SportsNet Pittsburgh analyst Jay Caufield said that "Mike was a great friend and truly one of the best ever."

Lost a legend today.



Mike was great friend and truly one of the best ever. https://t.co/OElCHy9KQD — Jay Caufield (@jay_caufield16) February 20, 2025

"What an incredible loss."

Former Penguins Radio Network pre-game and post-game host Bob Grove said "Mike was the best."

What an incredible loss. Mike was the best. A legend. An absolute master of his craft. A California native who loved Pgh and fit together perfectly with its people. Who cared about and inspired everyone he worked with. Who had time for everyone. We’ll never have another like him. https://t.co/7kkmkx8SL0 — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) February 20, 2025

"A legend," Grove said. "An absolute master of his craft. A California native who loved Pgh and fit together perfectly with its people. Who cared about and inspired everyone he worked with. Who had time for everyone. We'll never have another like him."

"Mikey, thank you. For everything."

Current SportsNet Pittsburgh play-by-play broadcaster Josh Getzoff said "The legendary calls, the jokes, the messages, the advice, the guidance, and most importantly, the friendship."

Mikey, thank you. For everything. The legendary calls, the jokes, the messages, the advice, the guidance and, most importantly, the friendship.



The Hall of Famer!



Love ya. Miss ya. Our hockey world will never quite be the same without ya. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/wvipHSnBXi — Josh Getzoff (@JG_PxP) February 20, 2025

"The Hall of Famer! Love ya. Miss ya. Our hockey world will never quite be the same without ya."

"Have a Miller Lite tonight and smile."

Former Penguins play-by-play broadcaster Steve Mears, now with the Columbus Blue Jackets, said "I can't adequately express how much Mike Lange meant to me."

I can’t adequately express how much Mike Lange meant to me… a friend, mentor & he treated me like a son. I love this photo cause he’s giving me advice (as usual) & I’m loving it. His iconic calls and that incredible voice will live forever. Have a Miller Lite tonight and Smile. pic.twitter.com/aANUHzWJX0 — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) February 20, 2025

"A friend, mentor & he treated me like a son. I love this photo cause he's giving me advice (as usual) & I'm loving it. His iconic calls and that incredible voice will live forever."

"I'll never forget him."

Penguins Radio Network host Brian Metzer said "I can't believe Mike is gone."

I can't believe Mike Lange is gone. I grew up listening to his calls & still can't believe that I got to work with him. He was a good friend, a great source of advice & support. He didn't use emojis, but his texts always finished with "SMILE." I always did. I'll never forget him. pic.twitter.com/6Af5Evece8 — Brian Metzer (@Brian_Metzer) February 20, 2025

"I grew up listening to his calls & still can't believe that I got to work with him," Metzer said. "He was a good friend, a great source of advice & support. He didn't use emojis, but his texts always finished with "SMILE." I always did. I'll never forget him. "

"Smile, though."

93.7 The Fan radio host Dan Zangrilli said Lange "was the greatest sports broadcaster in the history of Pittsburgh."

Mike Lange was the greatest sports broadcaster in the history of Pittsburgh. So, in losing him, that makes tonight one of the saddest nights in Pittsburgh sports history.



Smile, though. Because you can indefinitely brag to future generations that he was the soundtrack of your… — Dan Zangrilli (@DanZangrilli) February 20, 2025

"So, in losing him, that makes tonight one of the saddest nights in Pittsburgh sports history," Zangrilli said. "Smile, though. Because you can indefinitely brag to future generations that he was the soundtrack of your wonderful Pittsburgh life. And that anyone else - just simply ain't it. Because they ain't Mike Lange."

Zangrilli also said that Lange should have a statue outside of PPG Paints Arena.

Mike Lange should have a statue outside the arena. — Dan Zangrilli (@DanZangrilli) February 20, 2025

"I don't have the words right now."

105.9 The X radio host Mark Madden said he'll be talking a lot of hockey at 2 p.m. on his show on Thursday "because there's a big game and that's what Mike would want."

I don’t have the words right now. I can promise that I’ll find them by 2pm tomorrow. And we’re gonna talk lots of hockey because there’s a big game &that’s what Mike would want. Mike Lange, RIP. A great friend& absolute legend. A true Penguin &a big influence. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) February 20, 2025

"Mike Lange, RIP," Madden said. "A great friend and absolute legend. A true Penguin and a big influence."

"Be well, Mike"

Tribune-Review sportswriter Seth Rorabaugh shared a photo of Lange's old headset.

"He was such a complete pro in how he did his job and had his routines, even with how he stuck with that old-school headset," Rorabaugh said.