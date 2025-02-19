Long-time Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange dies at age 76

Legendary Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange has died.

In a report from The Athletic's Josh Yohe, Lange died at his home in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Lange spent 46 years as the voice of the Penguins and retired before the start of the 2021-22 season.

At the time of his retirement, in a statement, he said he was stepping back after challenges due to the pandemic, but made sure he was able to reach the milestone of 50 years broadcasting hockey.

"As many of you know, I have been cutting back on game broadcasts the last few seasons," his statement read. "This year was difficult with the pandemic, but I was still able to broadcast a limited few, which was important to me. That marked 50 years of broadcasting professional hockey - four in the Western Hockey League and 46 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That was pretty special for me. I didn't get cheated in my quest to do what I have always loved."

As the Penguins' voice on both radio and television for nearly 50 years, he was the man on the microphone for some of the franchise's most iconic moments. Whether it was memorable goals from Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, or any of the great hockey talents to come through Pittsburgh, he brought a voice and a sound that was all his own.

He endeared himself to Pittsburgh through many of his unique catchphrases including "Look out Loretta," "Michael, Michael Motorcycle" and the iconic phrase after a Penguins' win, "Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis has just left the building."

Above all, he was the voice of five Penguins' Stanley Cup championships, including the first one in 1991 when he said what all of Pittsburgh was thinking – "The Stanley Cup has come to the city of Pittsburgh, the 1991 Stanley Cup champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins!"

Lange went on to call the rest of the team's championships in 1992, 2009, 2016, and 2017.

The Sacramento, California native came to the Penguins in 1975, just nine years before the team would draft Lemieux.

Lange was 76 years old.