Penguins hosting the New York Islanders tonight at PPG Paints Arena for their 2025-26 home opener

The Penguins are hosting the New York Islanders tonight at PPG Paints Arena for the team's home opener of the 2025-26 season.

Pittsburgh began their season on the road earlier this week when they visited New York City, beating the Rangers and former head coach Mike Sullivan by a score of 3-0 at Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins are in rebuilding mode this season

The Penguins have undergone plenty of change over the past couple of years with trades, new coaches, and new players.

This past offseason, the Penguins and Mike Sullivan agreed to part ways and the team replaced him with Dan Muse, a former assistant coach with the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators.

MONTREAL, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Dan Muse of the Pittsburgh Penguins handles bench duties during the first period in a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on September 22, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout. Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

The Penguins made a number of moves during the NHL's free agency period, including dealing Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks and signing Caleb Jones, Justin Brazeau, Anthony Mantha, and Alexander Alexeyev.

When the Penguins finalized their 23-man roster earlier this week ahead of the team's opening game against the Rangers, two teenagers made the opening night roster for the first time in nearly two decades.

Ben Kindel, 18, and Harrison Brunicke, 19, each made their NHL debut on Wednesday night.

Penguins to celebrate longtime Penguins greats before home opener

Before Pittsburgh and New York take the ice for tonight's game at PPG Paints Arena, the team will be celebrating the 20th season of longtime Penguins greats Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang playing together.

The team is encouraging fans attending tonight's game to be in their seats early so they can enjoy a special pre-game introduction of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang, who are the longest tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.

PITTSBURGH, PA - FEBRUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87, Kris Letang #58 and Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins watch Jaromir Jagr's jersey retirement ceremony before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The trio of Penguins greats have each won three Stanley Cup titles together along with numerous individual accomplishments from MVP awards to scoring titles.

What's new at PPG Paints Arena this season?

Last week, KDKA's news crew got a tour of some of PPG Paints Arena's newest offerings this season, led by the Penguins' new in-game host, Suzie Cool.

The tour showcased several of the team's upcoming promotional giveaways, a special stop at the future site of the new Penguins Hall of Fame, and as always, a look at some of the new food and drink offerings at the arena.

A display table shows the promotional items that will be given away during Pittsburgh Penguins games this upcoming season at PPG Paints Arena. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

"All summer long, my chef team and all, we just planned through the summer what we're gonna do new for events at PPG and then also just food so, we're very excited for what we did this year and we can't wait for all the guests to come to and see our arena," said PPG Paints Arena Executive Chef Terry Davidson.

PPG Paints Arena is heading into its 15th season as the home of the Penguins.