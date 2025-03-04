Penguins donate $500K to help renovate Hill District's Ammon Recreation Center

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a big donation to help renovate the Ammon Recreation Center in the city's Hill District.

The Penguins announced a $500,000 contribution to help renovate and refurbish the center, saying that it will help ensure "the facility continues to serve as a vital hub for youth and community programs."

The Ammon Recreation Center was built in the 1940s and the team says it's been a longtime cornerstone of the Hill District neighborhood.

The center offers things to the community like sports, educational programs, and space for neighborhood and community events.

"We know Ammon has been a cornerstone of the Hill District for generations, and we want to make sure it stays that way," said Penguins Alternate Governor Teddy Werner. "Strong communities are built around places like this – where kids play, families gather, and neighbors connect. This investment is about preserving an institution that means so much to this neighborhood and ensuring it continues to serve future generations."

The team's $500,000 investment for the renovations comes following a $100,000 donation several years ago which went towards a computer lab to help bridge a digital divide for Pittsburgh students and families.