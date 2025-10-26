Penguins enshrine first four members into relaunched team hall of fame

For the first time, the Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame has a physical home at PPG Paints Arena.

The team unveiled a wall of honor on the main concourse behind the Captain Morgan Club on Saturday, also inducting four franchise legends into the team's relaunched hall of fame.

The last time the team had inducted someone into their hall of fame was 2013.

Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston, and Kevin Stevens were all honored on the ice ahead of the game as members of the class of 2025. The hall of fame now includes 17 former players, coaches, or GMs, who all have a plaque on the wall.

"This is unbelievable," said Eddie Johnston, 89, the former general manager and head coach of the Penguins. "This is once in a lifetime; anytime you get put in the [Penguins] hockey hall of fame, you've got to be very thankful."

It means a lot, the Penguins mean a lot to me. It's really the only team I want to see win, the only team I care about," Stevens said.

Former head coach Scotty Bowman, 92, said the Penguins did a great job with the Wall of Honor.

The hall of fame also includes honors for other team contributors, including a large tribute to the late broadcaster Mike Lange.

"I think this is phenomenal," said fan Tracy Lando of the wall of honor. "My buddy and I have been season ticket owners for well over 40 years, and we always felt that something like this was just so needed."

There are also displays for each of this year's four inductees. They took turns putting on their hall of fame jackets for the first time.

Former Penguins player Ron Francis called his jacket awesome, noting all the pictures on the side.

"[I'm] really excited to be going into the hall of fame, and it brings back a lot of great memories," Francis said.

Those memories are shared by more than just players.

"I love the fact that we have something that we can gravitate towards, and I can bring my newest grandchildren, show them, and go through all the history," Lando said.

As a fan, seeing the display made him grow emotional. For him, they embody a lifetime of memories.

"Brings it full circle, bring it all around, ties it up nicely," Lando said.

The Penguins have already selected the names of those set to be inducted into next year's hall of fame class.