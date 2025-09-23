Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston and Kevin Stevens named to Penguins Hall of Fame class of 2025

Following the relaunch of their team-specific Hall of Fame, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday unveiled the first four members to be inducted. These four will represent the class of 2025.

Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston and Kevin Stevens have been selected as the first of 10 inductees to be enshrined as part of a three-year plan to relaunch the Hall, the Penuins said.

The remaining six inductees—Tom Barrasso, Jaromir Jagr, Chris Kunitz, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford and Ray Shero (posthumously)—will be inducted over the next two years.

The class of 2025, along with all the other members who have been grandfathered in, will be featured in a physical Hall of Fame space on the FedEx main concourse level at PPG Paints Arena, the team said.

Twenty players who were in the old Hall of Fame will make the move to the new one. They include: Rick Kehoe, Jean Pronovost, Bob Johnson, Syl Apps, Dave Burrows, Edward DeBartolo, Elaine Heufelder, Mario Lemieux, Jack Riley, Joe Mullen, Craig Patrick, Mike Lange, A.T. Caggiano, Les Binkley, Ulf Samuelsson, Vince Lascheid, Paul Coffey, Frank Sciulli, Mark Recchi and Dr. Charles 'Chip' Burke.

The 2025 class will be honored with an on-ice ceremony before the game on Saturday, Oct. 25, against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Special programming will also be announced in the coming weeks.